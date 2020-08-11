

Israeli cyber company Claroty, which provides cyber-security for operational technology (OT) environments, announces that it’s partnering with one of Israel’s leading success stories, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a global leader in cyber-security solutions. The Israeli cyber forces are teaming up to provide a technological alliance aimed at providing enterprises and critical infrastructure operators with real-time cyber-security defense and end-to-end visibility they need to protect OT and industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber attacks.

"At Claroty, we pride ourselves on being able to integrate with the top platform providers to ensure our customers are leveraging the highest levels of security from these tools," said Emanuel Salmona, VP of Global Partnerships at Claroty. "As Check Point is one of the most well-established firewall providers, with significant install base brand awareness and customer reach, this partnership opens up an important route to market and we are excited for the opportunity to grow our technology offerings together."

As part of Check Point’s tech partners, Claroty will be charged with discovery and classification of OT devices, giving Check Point customers an integrated end-to-end security solution. This new partnership announcement rolls out not long after Check Point released its IoT and OT security solution that adapts protection to smart-office, smart-building, medical, and industrial environments.

"We are excited to bring Claroty to our customers as part of Check Point's IoT Protect Discovery program," said Russ Schafer, Head of Product Marketing at Check Point. "The combination of Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect threat prevention solution provides our industrial customers the visibility, security, and automation to protect networks from emerging IoT threats."

The partnership is built upon integration between Claroty's Continuous Threat Detection (CTD) and Check Point's IoT Protect solution. The aggregated security alerts from The Claroty Platform are sent to Check Point's advanced IoT Protect Controller Manager, which sets the security policy that is enforced through Check Point's Quantum Security Gateways. Unification of security reporting allows organizations to see any threats to an application, process, or network, providing a complete view across the enterprise and control networks.

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. The company’s solution covers a wide array of OT needs, providing comprehensive asset and network visibility, risk assessment, threat detection and more. This is in contrast to standard niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs.

Claroty was founded in 2015, as part of the famed Team8 foundry, by Chairman Amir Zilberstein, Chief Business Development Officer Galina Antova, and CTO Benny Porat. In addition to offices in Tel Aviv, the company is headquartered out of NYC and has received $100 million in funding up-to-date.