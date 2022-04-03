Cellebrite, a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, will be equipping a [undisclosed] state Department of Public Safety within the United States with a suite of solutions from Cellebrite’s industry-leading DI Platform in a deal worth over $800 000.

What is Cellebrite?

Cellebrite is helping agencies and companies strengthen their path to justice. They are the global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. They enable their customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. This Department of Public Safety is just one among thousands of agencies and companies that have trusted Cellebrite’s platform to transform how customers collect, review, analyze, and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. In the field of law enforcement, they accelerate justice with trusted evidence; in the fields of defence and intelligence, they provide intel when needed; in the private sector, they provide enterprise solutions with endpoint intelligence for evolving workplaces. Moreover, they recently launched their OSINT solutions that enable agencies to seamlessly leverage open-source intelligence in their investigations. Cellebrite is making investigations smarter, faster, and more efficient for over 6500 federal, state, and local public safety agencies, and enterprises in over 140 countries with millions of cases each year.

How this partnership will help

Whether you've experienced it yourself or have just seen it on TV or in movies, crime-solving can not only be a daunting task, but a super inefficient one, due to factors like budget, and manpower. That is why solutions like those offered by Cellebrite can help investigate crime and get more and better results. Cellebrite collects, reviews, analyzes, and manages data, for field, lab, investigative, and compliance solutions. The recent deal will enable this Department of Public Safety to provide enhanced investigative support to law enforcement agencies and drug task forces through data extraction and analysis from cell phones, computers, and other electronic devices and cloud applications. With the addition of advanced solutions to support the process of collecting and reviewing digital evidence, the agency will become more efficient in distributing the right information to the right people across the investigative workflow, thereby accelerating investigations of narcotic and opioid-related crimes.

As Marque Teegardin, Cellebrite’s General Manager, Americas, commented: “Partnering with law enforcement agencies to protect and save lives is core to Cellebrite’s mission. We are honoured to expand this trusted partnership by providing advanced DI solutions that broaden the customer’s data collection, review, and analytics capabilities that support its efforts to solve narcotic and opioid-related crimes, and ultimately make its community safer.” If this partnership continues to be successful, perhaps other agencies will get on board and decide to use Cellebrite for their investigative needs.

Cellebrite was founded in 1999 and is led by Yossi Carmil who is the acting CEO of the company. They employ over 800 people in 14 locations worldwide with their headquarters in Petah Tikvah, Israel.