Candivore, the game development company behind the popular mobile game Match Masters, has completed a funding round of $10 million led by Vgames and Tiger Global Management.

Gaming keeps on giving

The mobile gaming space has been booming for years and continues to witness tantalizing growth; Candivore’s Match Masters has positioned itself as one of the leading mobile games in the industry. The game has built a tremendous community, with over 30 million downloads from the Google Play Store and Apple Stores. They have more than 5 million monthly active users playing more than 10 million matches daily and have generated $7 million in March of 2022, keeping up with the revenue of the more well-known games. But what exactly has made Match Masters stand out from the pool of competition in this game genre? In a conversation with Geektime, Ilya Agron, COO of Candivore, explained to us that while there is plenty of Match 3 games, Match Masters is the first to take this much-loved mechanic and turn it into an online multiplayer competition: the first-of-its-kind PvP competition. Essentially, In Match Masters, gamers play live against opponents in a fast-paced turn-based environment, featuring different gameplay modes every day, tournaments, and events, which enable players to earn rewards and prizes. It, therefore, has transformed the popular Match-3 game mechanic into a whole new experience. “This twist sets us apart from the masses of games in the genre and actually turns the most popular gameplay in the world into something new. Of course, these differences and innovations are a very big part of the reason for our success,” said Agron.

This latest funding coincides with Candivore’s upcoming ad campaign to take place in the United Kingdom. Designed to promote and attract more players to its Match Masters mobile game, the UK ad campaign, featuring both TV ads and online experiences, is set to launch on May 27 and will feature legendary singer Robbie Williams and actor and football star Vinnie Jones. The upcoming campaign represents the largest ad campaign undertaken by Candivore thus far, with ads aimed at TV and digital platforms alongside multiple offline activities.

The capital from this investment round will be used to add more features to the game for players to enjoy, along with other aggressive marketing campaigns. It also brings their total funds raised to date to $22 million. Candivore was founded in 2018 by Gal Goldstein(CEO), Ilya Agron (COO), Zur Tamam (CCO [Creative]), Sahar Azran (CTO), Tom Amel (R&D Lead), Ehud Rosenberg (Head of Development), and Alon Shkedi (R&D Lead). They are located in Tel Aviv and employ 50 people.