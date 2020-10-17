I don’t need to tell you that the autonomous-vehicle future is coming. This, you already know. Though, it does feel that the manual driving liberation movement keeps getting pushed back. Obviously, it’s no simple task for OEM and Tier 1 manufacturers to design and maintain vehicles that live up to the ever-evolving strictness of global autonomous standards and regulations.

With incredible developments on the hardware side, including advanced imaging technologies and more eco-friendly engine systems, there is one major obstacle that is keeping the leading automotive executives up at night. The vehicle cyber-security issue is becoming the main worry for the automotive industry.

Cyber protected throughout a vehicle's lifecycle

A big problem is that fragmented supply chains complicate cyber-security measures for OEMs and Tier 1 manufacturers. This is also added to a major disconnect between cyber-security teams’ ability to efficiently coordinate preventive and protective cyber-defense throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle - which is a crucial target to meet strict regulations.

Jerusalem-based startup C2A Security, a provider of automotive cyber-security solutions, announced the launch of its flagship cyber-security product, AutoSec. C2A’s technology meets the rapidly-evolving challenges of vehicle cyber-security with an open platform that empowers industry stakeholders to identify and mitigate cyber-attacks while maintaining visibility and risk management capabilities throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle.

According to the company, AutoSec provides OEM and Tier 1 suppliers full spectrum cyber-security across all car models, in addition to covering the cyber-security needs for a vehicle’s full lifecycle. C2A developed a cyber-hub that enables streamlined management of each phase--risk assessment, planning, policy creation and enforcement--with just a few clicks.

Founded in 2016 by Michael Dick, who also co-founded NDS acquired by Cisco for $5 billion, C2A aims to harmonize the previously disconnected efforts across the automotive supply chain. This is why C2A Security is releasing AutoSec under a "freemium" model. Any interested cyber-security team can begin using AutoSec free of charge and immediately gain full-spectrum visibility into all of a vehicle's components.



Chief Product and Marketing Officer at C2A Nathaniel Meron said, "Core to C2A's mission is to see the automotive industry truly secure, protecting companies and drivers alike. In service of that mission, AutoSec delivers the three key capabilities the industry currently lacks--visibility, control and protection--in a single, centralized platform. By developing AutoSec with extensive input from automotive cybersecurity innovators and making it free to use for all players, we are contributing to the industry's ongoing efforts to tackle the many cybersecurity challenges of today and tomorrow."