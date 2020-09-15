Today (Tuesday), Israeli robotics company BWR, developer of a Robot-as-a-Service platform, announced a $10 million funding round led by Jesselson Investments. The round also saw Peregrine Ventures, Entrée Capital, as well as a group of private investors led by Ran Sarig, the founder and CEO of Datorama.

Remote control autonomous robots





BWR, which stands for Blue White Robotics, provides a Robot-as-a-Service platform that enables remote control capabilities of up to hundreds of land and air autonomous robots. The company claims that the platform improves the efficiency and security of machines while cutting operation and management costs.

This was the idea behind the company’s collab with Dropcopter to develop a device able to attach to a variety of different drone types and pollinate large areas from the air. As a result, initial testing of a palm tree pollinator started at the Arava R&D center, led by Israeli researchers, who are attempting to replace the traditional bee-powered pollination process.

Founded in 2017, and primarily operating from the U.S. and South Africa, Blue White Robotics has raised $11.5 million including this most recent round. Earlier this year, the company received a $1 million grant from the BIRD Fund for a joint project with U.S. based Easy Aerial.

In response to the Series B round, Managing Founder Ben Alfi said: “The company was founded on trust, innovation and love for our country. Our mission is to lead an agricultural and mobility revolution by developing and implementing autonomous systems for these industries. Even while facing the Coronavirus outbreak, this recent funding round proves the trust of our investors in the future of autonomous technologies. I’m proud of our staff, our customers, and our partners.”