Gaming

Boaz Pasco, VP of Growth of Buff Technologies

"Gaming is becoming a leader in the entertainment industry, and many marketers have been wondering about the relationship between gaming and advertising. As we are swiftly approaching the intersection of the physical and the virtual worlds, it seems inevitable that the industry will integrate more into the gaming world. In this field, one of the most important trends and buzzwords in the next few years will be “Gamevertising”– the next level of advertising products within a video game. According to Report Ocean, it is estimated that the value of the in-game advertising market is expected to reach $18.4 billion by 2027.

The simplest way of Gamevertising is to insert a product in the background of an already existing game. Gamevertising can drive revenue both inside and outside a game. It’s a friendly, non-intrusive way to advertise products, and its highly integrated nature means that players don’t feel burdened by the interruption of an ad. Today there are other ways to advertise within a game that involves in-game branding and experiences beyond simple media placement and represents a paradigm shift in communication that does not disturb the players, resulting in new game value."

IoT

Asaf Green, Director, Tech Partnerships at NTT Israel

"Formerly a new technology trend to watch, cloud computing has become mainstream, with major players AWS, Microsoft Azure and GCP dominating the market. The adoption of cloud computing is growing, as more and more businesses migrate to a cloud solution. But it’s no longer the emerging technology trend. Edge Computing is.

Edge computing is the idea of bringing computing power and data storage closer to the edge of a network, thereby reducing latency and improving efficiency. This means that instead of sending data to and from a centralized data center, the data can be processed and stored on the edge, closer to the source. This allows for much faster data processing, which is especially important for Internet of Things (IoT) applications, where real-time response is often needed. Edge computing also helps offload data processing away from the cloud, which can reduce costs and increase reliability. Additionally, edge computing can help provide improved security and privacy, as data doesn’t need to be sent across the internet, but can stay local. Furthermore, edge computing can reduce power consumption, as powerful computing and storage devices can be run on low-power devices, such as sensors and gateways.

The trend of edge computing is becoming more and more popular due to its many advantages, especially for IoT applications (edge computing will increase as use of the IoT devices increases), and it is expected to be the next big trend in the tech industry in 2023."

CRM

Itai Margalit, Area Vice President at Salesforce

"How many times have each of us had a bad customer experience where you call a support line and after minutes and minutes of waiting you still don't get the help you needed? Or you go to your favourite online store to buy something and end up spending hours searching for it?

These are familiar scenarios for most of us, and today we expect every experience and encounter with customer service to be connected, updated in real-time and not wasteful. That is why one of the major trends and buzzwords we will hear in the next few years concerning customer relations will be Real-Time CRM.

Real-time CRM means that all the data related to the customers will be available in real-time, at any given moment. Sales and service people will be able to get real-time insights about each customer, based on past data (such as products purchased, history of calls to the service center, etc.) as well as real-time data, to make decisions based on the most relevant information at any given moment. Thus, making it more efficient, saving money and time to both companies and customers."

Cybersecurity

Ofer Schreiber, Senior Partner at YL Ventures

"After the highs of 2021 and the grim investment landscape of 2022, the cybersecurity industry in 2023 will focus on Consolidation. Although cyber-attacks continue to grow in size, scope and sophistication, CISOs will be increasingly constrained by budgetary considerations and will prefer to acquire one solution that would render at least two others unnecessary, instead of a bevy of niche tools that smaller organizations do not have the budget or capacity to implement. Additionally, the consolidation of vendors by way of mergers and acquisitions within the industry will become more common next year. The 2021 market became saturated with security solutions, and some startups that had a difficult time in 2022 will not have the capital or runway to sustain them into 2023. These are companies that have been in the market for some time but have found no other recourse but to seek an acquisition, and larger vendors will gladly acquire their talent and products, consolidating their offering into their company. Finally, we anticipate that the instability of 2022’s market will seep into 2023, and drive the consolidation of the industry with a decreasing number of cybersecurity startups next year, and serial founders or more established teams will consolidate various offerings into potentially category-leading solutions. While seemingly concerning, we see these trends as healthy reassessments after a turbulent year, which may lead us to 2024 with a stronger and more mature industry."

Digital Payment

Ohad Maimon, CEO of Hyp

"The 'Payment' word that we will hear the most in 2023, will be: 'Embedded.' Embedded payments are, in fact, the next level we will reach in Payments. We have started with transforming most of the industries to digital payments, continued with creating seamless payment experience, and now we will see more and more “Embedded Payments”. Embedded Payments provide a seamless and secure way for users to make purchases directly from within a platform or application, without having to leave the app or enter their payment information manually. This can lead to a better user experience and higher conversion rates for businesses. Additionally, embedded payments can help to reduce fraud and simplify the checkout process, making it easier and more convenient for both customers and companies."

Digital Transformation

Eran Savir, Co-Founder and CEO, Menara Ventures

"The hottest buzzword that will be associated with digital transformation in the year 2023 will be automation. Automation allows for activities and processes to be completed through technology, eliminating manual labour and reducing the need for in-person supervision. Automation also increases efficiency by streamlining processes and creating consistent results. AI-enabled systems can learn and act independently, using large data sets and advanced algorithms to match or even surpass the capabilities of humans. It will be used to increase productivity, support decision-making with data-driven insights, and identify and address potential problems before they arise.

By 2023, automation, and AI will be practically ubiquitous in the business world, serving to optimize and improve the customer experience. Automation will be used to personalize customer interactions, simplifying customer service and shortening the time to resolution when a customer needs assistance. AI algorithms can help businesses anticipate customer needs and make proactive recommendations, enabling a more personalized experience. Additionally, AI can be used to detect and prevent fraudulent activity, enabling businesses to protect their customers and their data. In the coming years, automation and AI will become integral components of digital transformation, helping to move businesses beyond the status quo."

Automotive

Regev Yativ, CRO of Incredibuild

"2022 was a key crossroads for the future of mobility. As automobile manufacturers rev up EV (electric vehicle) and SDV (software-defined vehicle) development, this historically hardware-centric industry has shifted its development focus to what is becoming known as “software on wheels.” But this shift does not come without significant challenges. This ongoing transition has required a tremendous amount of computing power to uphold the industry’s standards for innovation, safety, security, comfort, and efficiency. To meet the demands for rapid release cycles and continuous Over the Air (OTA) updates in automotive software, automakers and tier 1 suppliers have been progressively leveraging software development acceleration tools to fast-track iteration times and reduce both costs and hardware needs – increasingly crucial as cloud costs climb and chip shortages continue to impact hardware supply chains. With software increasingly defining the way our cars drive, software-driven acceleration will be a key differentiator in 2023 as EV, SDV, and even AV (autonomous vehicle) development surges."

Renewable Energy

Gal Shofrony, VP of Business Development and Regulation at Teralight

"The buzzword for 2023 in the energy world is definitely Microgrids. With the rise of renewable energy and the changing nature of electricity consumption, I believe there will be a growing number of microgrid projects in the near future. The main reasons are the high cost and the length of time it takes to build new transmission lines, as well as the fact that valuable electricity goes to waste over long distances. In addition, solar projects are now integrating new storage technologies, especially those that combine local consumption. In addition, electric vehicles are becoming more widespread, which increases electricity consumption. Additionally, self-sustaining electricity units are more resilient in times of crisis - whether it is climate change or war. Microgrids are basic concepts that can be implemented anywhere. Imagine a small town that is mostly self-sufficient, producing electricity from the sun and wind and charging electric vehicles during the day and providing heating and lighting to all of its households during the night."



Cloud Technology

Ori Tabachnik, CRO at CloudZone

"My buzzword for 2023 is Platform Engineering. Platform engineering is a discipline that focuses on the design, development, and maintenance of the underlying software and hardware infrastructure that supports the applications and services that run on a platform. It is a less centralized approach to DevOps, giving engineers more ownership of what they build by creating a specialized blueprint of DevOps tools per team. This concept is in line with Amazon’s approach of “what you build is what you run. We’ve been hearing this buzzword among enterprise and public sector early adopters, and we’re expecting to see it infiltrate their mainstream R&D departments.

Following Project Nimbus, we’ll be seeing government and enterprise organizations graduating from the infrastructure phase, which will necessitate advanced solutions like Enterprise Landing Zone, into facing Day-Two challenges. Such challenges include training and retaining talent to develop new applications on newly-built Cloud environments. Applying platform engineering practices will help in reducing time to market and complexity by providing self-service deployments for infrastructure and application and ease of operating applications in production. We’ll continue to see these organizations seeking to delegate their Cloud operations to MSPs (managed services providers) which will reduce their overheads while they focus on their core domains."