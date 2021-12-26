The future of fashion is currently being driven by different technologies that allow for more efficient production, better customer experience, and more sustainable goods. To get on board with these trends and the fashion industry's new digital revolution, Browzwear and Fashion Snoops have partnered up, bringing together the core competencies of the two companies.

Who are they?

Browzwear: an innovative leader in the digital apparel revolution

Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. They use 3D solutions for apparel design, development, and merchandising, so designers, brands and retailers can reduce iterations and samples, and merchandise garments before they are even produced. Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body-model with accurate, true-motion replication. Their 3D solution replaces the hassle of paper sketches, paper patterns, and hand-sewn samples. This allows designers, developers, production, and marketing teams to collaborate more effectively and create products to market faster than ever before. For manufacturing, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step, from design to production.

Credit: Browzwear

Fashion Snoops: a global trend-forecasting agency with 20 years of experience

Fashion Snoops helps its clients’ forecast trends in a slew of consumer-facing markets, from fashion, accessories, and home decor, to beauty, wellness, and media marketing. Their insight and tools inspire customers and allow them to streamline their creative process. They do so by offering clients the ability to explore the fashion industry from cultural influence to product innovation, create concept boards and colour palettes with easy-to-use tools, and collaborate with other colleagues, vendors, and buyers for a co-creation workflow process. Their heart-led approach to forecasting leverages cultural trends and is intertwined and backed up with AI-augmented tools, for the best, most accurate outcomes. Their advice is tailored to customers,

allowing them to make clear and actionable decisions on how to promote and manage their business strategies.

The partnership: how it works and why it’s making a difference to the industry

Ready-to-use 3D blocks, with key styles forecasted by Fashion Snoops, will be integrated into Browzwear’s library. This will not only give designers a head start at creating successful fashion lines, but will also accelerate the design process, for they can immediately make endless, unique iterations without needing to first build a base garment. Base garments are often made in the fast east, then sent back to the companies in west, to then be sent back and discarded; the elimination of physical samples streamlines the workflow and creates less waste.

Designers using Browzwear will have access to the 3D files from the cloud-based library, but so will Fashion Snoops members. Similarly, they will have access to trend intelligence reports that Fashion Snoops has for the new block designs, as well as alternative design updates. Such features will inspire creative customization for new looks, while dramatically allowing customers to work more efficiently. After all, according to Fashion Snoops’ co-founder, president, and CCO Lilly Berelovich, their goal is to not only give fashion companies tools for staying up to date with current and future trends and “‘it’-styles” but to also “introduce customers to new ways of working more efficiently”.

The partnership between Fashion Snoops and Browzwear mixes the advancing 3D technology that is taking over the industry with a deeper communication and understanding of customers' needs. The idea behind both companies’ technology in working together, is to sell more while manufacturing less and shorten the entire end-to-end cycle, which increases both ecological and economic sustainability.