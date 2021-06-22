BLEND, an Israeli AI-powered localization startup, announced the acquisition of GM Voices, an Atlanta-based company providing audio and voiceover technologies. With a significant rise in demand for multilingual social voice-based and audio communications, a market valued in the billions of dollars, the GM Voices audio localization platform will fit seamlessly into BLEND’s plan of expanding into new localization verticals and markets.

The original Siri

With the acquisition, the Israeli startup looks to consolidate technology-based localization services under its one-stop-shop platform. BLEND focuses on helping global brands penetrate new markets, and establish a native presence in them. The company, which three months ago announced a $10M Series B and rebrand, combines AI technologies with 25,000 linguistic experts to help localize branded content for global markets. In addition to its managed localization services, BLEND also offers customers a self-service, on-demand platform to meet localization needs.

"Working with Fortune 500 companies, we know that Voice Localization is an essential ingredient for their global growth, and they can't blend locally without it. Now, we're even better poised to serve the increasing demand for video and audio localization, with the best technology and the most professional voice-over artists available…,” notes Yair Tal, BLEND CEO.

On the acquired side; GM Voices is a veteran provider of recording and localization services for IVR/telephony, AI, eLearning, marketing videos, podcasts, dubbing, subtitling, and more. With thousands of voice actors in more than 100 languages and dialects, the company provides clients a consistent voice for any application. One of them being a super popular friend/personal assistant -- better known as the original Siri.

"We're thrilled to welcome GM Voices to the BLEND family... We look forward to serving GM Voices' long-term customers and leading LSPs at the highest industry standard. This acquisition is the first of many that will help us fulfill all of our customers' localization needs,” added Tal.

BLEND was founded in 2008 and has offices in Tel Aviv, Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai, London, Kiev, and Bucharest.

"In joining forces with BLEND, we're excited to have the opportunity to strengthen their robust localization platform with our top-notch voice services and talent," added Marcus Graham, Founder and CEO of GM Voices. "We couldn't think of a better partner to merge with as we share the same customer-centric approach of striving for customer success while delivering excellent services and products to our clients."