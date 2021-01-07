Shared eScooter platform Bird announced that it will utilize Israeli developed facial recognition technology to verify the age of its users. The new feature will be implemented across Bird’s globally used app.

Verifying your account and age

From now on, Bird users have another layer of privacy protection with the addition of the Israeli facial recognition technology. The new feature will help prevent fraud, meaning another user “riding” on your account; as well as preventing kids under 16 to rent an eScooter through the app. You’ll interact with the new feature before your next use, as Bird announced that users will scan their I.D. in addition to a selfie. Then the system verifies your identity and age based on the authenticity of your provided info.

Worried about your privacy? Bird stated that AU10TIX’s technology won’t be utilized to save any kind of private information. “The system records an identification number for each user, helping prevent multiple riders using the same ID card,” said the micro-mobility giant.

Ron Atzmon, AU10TIX Deputy Chairman, said regarding the Bird partnership: “We are proud of Bird’s decision to choose Israeli technology for global deployment.”

Atzmon also said that the new Bird feature recognizes users by using Artificial Neural Networks (ANN): “This ability shows how high-quality ID verification technology can positively impact business operations, looking to fortify virtual privacy for their communities. A high priority to encourage enterprise growth through adoption of multiple level ID verification technologies,” explains Atzmon. CEO of Bird Israel Yaniv Rivlin said “I’m happy about choosing Israeli technology, and AU10TIX’s solution, yet another milestone for the Israeli high-tech scene.”

Israeli firm AU10TIX has been in the verification market since it was founded in 2005, starting out by verifying documents and later moved to human recognition. According to Pitchbook, the company raised $80 million to date, with last year’s round resulting in a post-money valuation of $260 million.