From IoT, through the cloud, SaaS apps, and of course at end devices, enterprises these days must ensure security measures cover all organizational assets. However, the surplus of security products has also caused an overload of data, “blind spots”, and notifications. This is exactly where Axonius enters the game. Today (Monday), the Israeli startup announced the closing of a $100 million Series D funding round that puts the company’s valuation in Unicorn territory. The investment was led by Stripes, with existing investors also participating in the round. Axonius has raised $195 million to date.

Deployed in under an hour

Axonius’s platform provides security teams with complete visibility into the “condition” of all devices connected to the organizational network, including laptops, computers, cloud servers, smartphones, IoT components, and more. By utilizing the Axonius platform, enterprises can save valuable time, costs, and resources needed in the data collection and data security policy enforcement processes. With full deployment done within an hour, the agentless system provides a comprehensive solution, securing an organization’s most crucial data points.

Axonius was founded in 2017 by Dean Sysman, Ofri Shur, and Avidor Bartov, 3 former officers from the famed IDF unit 8200. The company’s Series D mega round was led by New York VC, Stripes, which has previously invested in proven Israeli tech, such as Snyk, monday.com, and Verbit, as well as in other rapidly growing startups like Blue Apron, UDemy, and GrubHub. Among the round’s existing investors, we find OpenView, Bessemer, Lightspeed, and Vertex. The post-money valuation of the company has hit $1.2 billion, adding yet another Unicorn to the growing stable.

CEO Dean Sysman said in response to the massive investment that “despite 2020 being problematic, I’m very proud of what the team here at Axonius has accomplished.” Sysman also added that “I always say that time is data security’s biggest threat, and the fast tempo and frequency of changes means that IT and security teams can’t afford to waste time manually collecting data on the devices, users, and cloud events, in order to verify authenticity, regulations, and compliance. We must solve the real problems, so to let our customers focus on what’s really important.”

Bessemer Partner, Amit Karp noted that Axonius was one of the fastest-growing startups in the history of the veteran VC: “Within 15 months, the company’s ARR went from $1 million to $10 million.”