Bionic emerges from stealth with $17M

Israeli startup Bionic, which develops a smart application analytics platform, emerged from stealth mode with a $17 million in combined Seed and Series A funding. The investment was led Battery Ventures' investors Dharmesh Thakker and René Bonvanie.

The company’s technology enables enterprises complete control and insight over the thousands of different applications deployed on their organizational networks - and manage the chaos caused by developers constantly pushing changes into production.

Automating reverse engineering for applications

Bionic claims that its application intelligence platform is the first in the industry to automatically reverse engineer applications, delivering a comprehensive inventory with architecture and dataflows, monitoring critical changes in production, and enabling developer guardrails to enforce architecture. Bionic is already helping IT, operations, and security teams at global financial services and technology companies operate and protect applications more efficiently than ever before, doing in minutes what previously took days or weeks.

"Enterprise application environments are becoming increasingly complex as the pace of development only continues to accelerate. Bionic is all about controlling application chaos. We do that by delivering a holistic view of all applications and their architecture, closing visibility gaps while enabling action and policy enforcement," said Bionic CEO and co-founder Idan Ninyo.

Bionic is agentless and works across all environments, from on-premises monolithic applications to hosted cloud-native microservices. On one hand, IT and security teams operate in secure and orderly fashion, while on the other hand, developers are constantly pushing new updates and changes, causing a decent amount of in-house chaos. Fully automated and deployed within minutes, even in the largest enterprises, Bionic is enabling IT and security teams to take control of application chaos.

Bionic was founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Ninyo and CTO Eyal Mamo. The company splits its 20 employees between Tel Aviv and Palo Alto offices.

"Very few enterprises have a handle on their applications. Bionic has built a platform that is truly unique, using automation and advanced reverse engineering capabilities to deliver the pervasive visibility and controls enterprises need to reduce operational risk and remediate security gaps of applications before they are deployed to production," said Gili Raanan, general partner and founder for Cyberstarts and Sequoia Capital (Israel), as well as one of the early investors in the Israeli startup.

myInterview scores Seed

Israeli startup myInterview, which develops a remote interview system that helps prioritize candidate personality, announced a $5 million Seed funding round. The investment was led by Aleph, with participation from Entree Capital and SeedIL Ventures.

COVID destroyed the barriers

myInterview develops a video platform for job interviews, where interviewees send short videos of themselves answering questions asked by the hiring companies, alongside sending in a resume for a relevant position. From there, companies can better filter candidates based on the short videos in their free time, rather than inviting every candidate in for an interview.

Despite the company seeming new, as a COVID reality solution, this is not necessarily the case. myInterview was founded in 2016 by Guy Abelsohn and Ben Gillman after going through the painful process of making their resumes pop. myInterview developed a customizable interview solution that’s based on the Big Five Personality Model powered by the company’s AI - myInterview Intelligence.

myInterview note, as expected, that COVID has been good for business - with a “significant increase” in users and a 500% jump in ARR compared to 2019.