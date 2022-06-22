AiVF, the developer of the first fully operational AI-based IVF software platform, announced today (Wednesday) that it has raised $25 million in a Series A round led by Insight Partners, with participation from Adam Neumann’s Family Office, 166 2nd.

Fruitful fertility to help more people become parents

In today's day and age, more and more women are becoming mothers later on in life, toward the end of their childbearing years. As chances of successfully conceiving naturally decrease with a woman's age, more women are turning to in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF has been around for over 40 years and has helped millions of families bring children into the world. Moreover, it is estimated that by the end of the 21st century, the number of IVF babies globally may reach over 1 billion. The problem the IVF community faces is that the technology is costly, outdated and is not able to keep up with the soaring demand.

AiVF, the Israeli fertility startup has developed an EMA platform that provides an optimized end-to-end IVF journey to individuals seeking Assisted Reproductive Technologies. Their advanced machine learning and computer vision algorithms have the potential to shorten the time to pregnancy and increase IVF predictability and success rates. Their technology empowers clinics with fertility intelligence by accelerating the IVF journey with data-driven, automated, and standardized processes for patient care.

Up and coming success

Generally, results of clinical research, performed with leading IVF clinics in Europe and the U.S., demonstrated that AiVF’s EMA platform performs 50 times faster and is 48% more accurate than an embryologist in the clinic. Because of this, AiVF anticipates rapid deployment of its platform, as fertility clinics look to incorporate second-generation IVF technologies to allow for improved IVF care. In a conversation with Geektime, AiVF’s co-founder and CEO, Daniella Gilboa emphasized that “As the number of individuals seeking assisted reproductive technology continues to increase, fertility clinics will need to be able to provide high-quality care for more patients.” The company partners with leading clinics around the globe to advance research and innovation in reproductive medicine and the platform is now operational across Europe and Asia, after three years of extensive research and development. “We aim to deliver digital and accessible IVF. The way to do this is to first, reduce the number of cycles needed to have a child to one or two and secondly to create an algorithm-based control center inside the clinic to help the team work in an efficient, accurate and effective manner.”

How a fetus looks through AiVF's technological lens (right). Credit: AiVF

Gilboa went on to explain the importance of the new generation of digital fertility care. “It will always be on– available 24/7– in a single click. The patient will have access to information pertinent to her care; the physician and lab will be able to do much of the work remotely; there will be more computers, connectivity, and AR and less looking through a microscope to aid the critical decision points during an individual fertility journey. This is exactly the vision we are leading.”

With the new capital, AiVF plans to fuel the adoption of the company’s AI platform in the United States and Europe, expand its workforce, and develop additional solutions to drive a new generation of digital fertility care. As a mission-driven company, AiVF was founded by Reproductive Medicine experts with deep knowledge of the IVF ecosystem and experience with the pains of the fertility journey. “Success for us is the birth of a healthy baby. The impact we have on people's lives, and families, drives us every single day,” remarked Gilboa. Now more than ever, they will be able to hold to their mission.

AiVF was founded in 2018 by Daniella Gilboa (CEO) and Prof. Daniel Seidman (CMO). They are located in Tel Aviv and have 28 employees. To date, they have raised $34 million.