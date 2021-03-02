ATERA, an Israeli startup developing an intuitive remote IT management platform, closed a $25 million investment, led by American firm K1.

"The global pandemic has fundamentally altered the way businesses operate, and the department hit first, and hardest, was IT. Unfortunately, the legacy IT management solutions on the market are clunky, costly, and unable to deliver the immediate business transformation our new reality demands from a remote workforce," said Gil Pekelman, ATERA CEO and co-founder

Data based dashboard

The all-in-one ATERA platform combines remote monitoring and management ("RMM") with helpdesk, reporting, and operations management in a single intuitive system. ATERA's remote-first IT management platform enables managed service providers ("MSPs") and IT professionals to shift from reactive task takers to proactive problem solvers.

"We are excited to partner with ATERA as it continues to change the landscape of the MSP and IT industries, especially during unprecedented times of disruption to normal business operations. As ATERA's platform expands, it will drive greater cost and time efficiencies for IT professionals and MSPs alike," said Roy Liao, Senior Vice President at K1.

By analyzing more than 40,000 data points per second, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the RMM platform can provide professionals with proactive, predictive insights which identify and remedy problems within an organization before they cause business stoppage.

Pekelman told us that the system’s advanced intuitiveness enables users to start using the platform almost immediately. Pekelman explained that the company had been operating as bootstrap, but the COVID pandemic “was the right time to hit the gas and accelerate”.

ATERA was founded in 2010 by Oshri Moyal and Gil Pekelman. The company reports a customer base of over 6,000 clients in over 75 countries and has a team of 70 employees working at the Tel Aviv offices.