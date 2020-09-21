Israeli MedTech startup AEYE Health, a developer of an AI-powered diagnostic retinal scan, announced that has agreed on a strategic partnership with Finnish digital health company Optomed, which focuses on fundus cameras and software solutions.

Aiming to be the first handheld AI fundus camera in the U.S.

AEYE Health has developed provides an easy-to-use retinal scan, providing clinical diagnostic insight for a wide array of different diseases, and it can all be done from an eye doctor’s office, essentially simplifying the specialized skill of the ophthalmologist. This diagnostic technology will be combined with Optomed’s fundus camera capabilities for a clinical trial aimed at securing a coveted and needed FDA approval for autonomous AI retinal scanning.

Zack Dvey-Aharon, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of AEYE Health: "Today, we are taking a big step forward in the direction of providing accurate, affordable and useable solution to detect retinal conditions, prevent blindness and save lives. The use of our advanced AI algorithms and Optomed's quality handheld fundus cameras sets to democratize diagnostic eye screenings and ensure that all patients who need treatment will receive it on time. We are delighted to team up with Optomed and we look forward to spearheading global efforts to develop AI-based solutions for the early detection of a wide variety of retinal diseases."

Once the clinical trials commence and are successfully completed, the Aurora AEYE retinal scanner will include Optomed's handheld fundus camera Aurora and AEYE Health's AI-based retinal screening system that aims to provide analysis of the retina for diabetic retinopathy changes and receive diagnostic results within 60 seconds.

Laura Piila, Optomed's Vice President Devices: "We are very excited to begin our cooperation with the AEYE Health team as it enables us to provide another innovative and affordable solution for diabetic retinopathy screening. The solution is perfect for our growth strategy and supports our growth especially in the U.S. as the Aurora AEYE is expected to be the first handheld AI fundus camera available in the U.S. market."