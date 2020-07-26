Just one year after scoring a multi-million dollar investment from former Chairman of the Board at Microsoft, John Thompson, Israeli cyber startup CyCognito announces a $30 million Series B round led by Accel. Other VCs participating in the round were UpWest, Lightspeed Venture, and Sorenson Ventures.

Covering all breach points, even the ones you never knew existed

Most companies go through many organizational changes over their lifespan, whether it be purchasing various services, mergers, subsidiaries, and maybe even a well-coveted exit. While these moves usually bring advancement to a company, they also cause chaos when trying to track all company assets. A loophole many hackers use to their advantage, as cyber-criminals are just waiting to find weak points in assets your organization forgot existed and cause some ruckus.

CyCognito’s system exposes these forgotten assets and helps organizations better understand how and if they present a backdoor for hackers to sneak onto your network. The company focuses efforts on POLar, or Path of Least Resistance, which means finding the easiest path to organizational weak points.

CyCognito CEO Rob Gurzeev explained in a past interview with Geektime, that the company’s priority mechanism finds between 10-30 critical issues that can cause serious damage, which is in contrast to many other cyber-scanners on the market that provide 5,000 different insights to a variety of issues, leaving the data-security teams scrambling after different tasks, rather than focusing on a clear cut mission. Gurzeev also mentions that CyCognito’s system has brought to life many unknown assets, with customers reporting almost 70% of the assets and systems found by the Israeli startup’s system that were previously unknown to the data-security teams.

Israeli cyber startup CyCognito team source: CyCognito

Israeli cyber startup CyCognito was founded in 2017 by CEO Rob Gurzeev and CTO Dima Potekhin. The company currently employs a team of 50 at the headquarters in Israel, with an additional 30 based out of U.S. offices.