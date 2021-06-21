Ranging from textiles to packaging to consumer engagement, Israeli startups are innovating the way the fashion industry operates. There have already been quite a few notable successes coming out of Israel, including Zeekit, a virtual fitting room platform, which Walmart recently acquired, and My Size, a measurement technology that went public on the NASDAQ last year.

To better understand how Israeli tech is impacting the world of fashion, these startups want to make sure you look good in-store or online:

Syte

Screenshot: Syte

Have you ever seen an article of clothing online but just can’t find it anywhere? Syte, an Israeli startup, utilizes visual AI, NLP, and hyper-personalization to present the shopper with personalized items to match their style preferences. Syte uses visual AI algorithms to break down images or search questions and identify objects to tag, enabling them to find the closest match in the inventory. Additionally, their hyper-personalization technology allows them to assemble a profile of the shopper, noting their behavior and preferences to recommend the most accurate items. Employed by businesses globally, they have partnered with Microsoft, SAP, Samsung, Deloitte Digital, Accenture Digital, Prada, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

In 2015, Ofer Fryman, Co-Founder and CEO, Idan Pinto, Co-Founder and COO, Helge Voss, Co-Founder and CTO, and Lihi Pinto Fryman, Co-Founder and CMO, started Syte in Tel Aviv to achieve this vision. Syte has raised $71.6M to date, including a $40M round last October, and expanded to around 150 employees. Now, finding that long, green-blue silk skirt can happen in minutes.

Sonovia

Screenshot: Sonovia

In 2013, a group of Israeli scientists at Bar Ilan University developed a unique, eco-friendly, anti-bacterial fabric. They created a sonochemical coating solution that kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi when it comes into contact with their fabric. It can be turned into bags, apparel, and more. Inevitably, this technology skyrocketed during the pandemic when they shifted towards producing masks and PPE. In fact, it was able to kill the SARS-COV 2 virus in 30 minutes or less, revolutionizing health technology. They also have committed themselves to using only eco-friendly materials and eliminating all harmful chemicals. As their products are reusable, they have sustainability at the forefront of their priorities.

To date, they have raised a total of $3M in four rounds of funding, with their largest coming from a Grant round from Horizons, an EU Research and Innovation program. Headed by CTO Liat Goldhammer and CEO Igal Zeitun, Sonovia is quickly expanding nationally. For example, they recently partnered with a major Israeli textile firm. This is one of the many expected partnerships to come Sonovia’s way, as their innovative products promise a safer, cleaner way to wear clothes and accessories.

Sizer

Screenshot: Sizer

Do you ever find yourself ordering three sizes of the same shirt to see which will fit the best? What a hassle! Similar to My Size, Sizer has created a mobile app to help you identify your correct size depending on the specific item. Combining computer vision and deep learning algorithms, the app scans your body’s measurements, and in minutes, gives you your exact sizes and recommendations. Now, when you look at that shirt online, Sizer tells you which option fits your body the best, saving you the time and stress of returning ill-fitting clothes.

Sizer, based in Herzliya, has partnered with companies all over the world. These range from Zalando, a European e-commerce site, to Wacoal, a high-end bra company. With just 11 employees and almost ten years of experience in the market, Sizer is expanding into the tailor and uniform industries.

Twine Solutions

Screenshot: Twine Solutions

We rarely think about the simple threads that make up the clothes we put on our body; however, they are as important as the fabric and designs. Dyeing thread is laborious and often very wasteful. Twine Solutions, an Israeli startup based out of Petah Tikvah, has invented the TS-1800, an on-demand digital thread dyeing system. It allows companies and individuals to dye their own polyester threads in-house at their desired lengths with high-quality dye, mitigating tedious manual labor and the associated environmental risks. Now, users have total control over this integral step of textile design and production.

The company’s product does not emit any carbon dioxide or wastewater, as Twine has committed itself to a sustainable mission and model. The fashion industry produces approximately 20% of global wastewater, and dyed thread has around a 40% waste factor. Twine employs waterless dyeing and eliminates thread dead stock through its technology, revolutionizing an object that almost never crosses our minds.

Twine Solutions, founded by Alon Moshe in 2015, has raised a total of $50M in funding over two rounds and has expanded to over 70 employees.

Infimé

Screenshot: Infimé

Finding a perfect fitting bra or bathing suit is a challenge most women have faced in their lifetime. And, the increased popularity of online shopping has not made this feat any easier. Infimé, an Israeli startup, is on a mission to allow women to continue benefiting from the convenience of shopping online while also giving them confidence in their purchases. Infimé enables the shopper to create a 3D avatar of themselves to see and compare products before buying them. Visualizing the fit of intimates on your body assures the shopper in their purchase while also reducing the need for returns, another large hassle of online shopping.



Infimé was a former participant of Sarona Partners’ 365x Israel, an accelerator for Israeli startups, and is led by CEO and Co-Founder Inbar Carmel and Co-Founder and CTO Michael Litvin.

Tipa



Screenshot: Tipa

Although not directly fashion-related, packaging plays a significant role in the fashion industry. Unfortunately, it is also a large contributor to our global plastic waste. In 2015, the world produced 381 million tons of plastic, and packaging made up 42% of plastic waste, with over half of it ending in landfills and unable to decompose for hundreds of years. Tipa, an Israeli startup based in Hod Hasharon, has invented compostable and organic packaging specific to the fashion industry. Ranging from garment bags to zipper pouches, each Tipa product replicates the feel, look, and durability of plastic without the negative consequences. They have eco-friendly polybags for apparel, accessories, jewelry, and more. Tipa gives both the company and the consumer peace of mind in knowing that they are not contributing to our global plastic waste while their products are being transported.

Founded in 2010 by Co-Founder and CEO Daphna Nissenbaum and Co-Founder and SVP Products Tal Neuman, Tipa has grown quickly to over 60 employees. They have raised $50 million in funding over five rounds to date and plan to expand into new markets going forward.

Fabric

Screenshot: Fabric

In this day and age, getting our online orders as quickly as possible is a priority. Israeli startup Fabric is the Amazon Prime for online purchases from local businesses. With micro-fulfillment warehouses close to customers, they offer same-day delivery to connect the business to the shopper and improve customer retention and revenue. With their focus on speed, they developed software and robots to employ these centers, getting the items to our doorsteps faster. Walmart has partnered with Fabric to set up similar logistic centers staffed by their robots around the US to complete pickup orders within an hour. Fabric is also in partnership with Super-Pharm, Israel’s primary pharmacy chain, to operate their warehouses.

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2015, the company has since moved its commercial headquarters to New York while keeping its R&D center in Tel Aviv. Over four rounds of funding, they have raised $136M and recently closed their Series B round of $110M.